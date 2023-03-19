Harrington Investments INC Sells 450 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. 16,828,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

