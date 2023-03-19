Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €87.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on Stratec in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($127.96) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

SBS stock opened at €66.90 ($71.94) on Thursday. Stratec has a 1 year low of €64.70 ($69.57) and a 1 year high of €130.60 ($140.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.30. The firm has a market cap of $811.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

