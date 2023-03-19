Head-To-Head Survey: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) versus SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TDCX and SmartRent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TDCX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $493.92 million 2.89 $78.04 million $0.51 19.61 SmartRent $167.82 million 2.73 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -4.69

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TDCX has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19% SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TDCX and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00 SmartRent 0 1 6 0 2.86

TDCX currently has a consensus target price of $12.55, suggesting a potential upside of 25.50%. SmartRent has a consensus target price of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 138.32%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than TDCX.

Summary

TDCX beats SmartRent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.