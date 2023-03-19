Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0646 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $42.53 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00064208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00044916 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,051,790,816 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,051,791,114.753967 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06329232 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $38,597,713.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

