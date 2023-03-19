Hedron Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Hedron token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Hedron has a market cap of $103.87 million and approximately $772,399.64 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

