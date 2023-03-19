Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.92

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.92 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 173.12 ($2.11). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.15), with a volume of 207,696 shares changing hands.

Henderson International Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £344.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,514.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.11.

Henderson International Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

