Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $174.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.
Hess Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE HES opened at $118.33 on Thursday. Hess has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.55.
Hess Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.
Insider Transactions at Hess
In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Hess
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
