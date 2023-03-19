Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $174.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Hess Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HES opened at $118.33 on Thursday. Hess has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

