HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $50.12 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. HEX has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion and $20.91 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001520 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00360536 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,371.37 or 0.26205019 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
