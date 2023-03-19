HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 217.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.79%.
HEXO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 673,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
