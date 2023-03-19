HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 217.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.79%.

HEXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 673,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of HEXO

About HEXO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HEXO by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

