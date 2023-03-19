High Ground Investment Management LLP Invests $45.65 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 89,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,654,000. Humana makes up approximately 43.1% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock valued at $17,456,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $495.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,645. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

