Hive Achieves Market Capitalization of $199.38 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $199.38 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00367618 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.38 or 0.26719740 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.
Hive Coin Profile
Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 470,492,106 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.
Buying and Selling Hive
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars.
