Hive Achieves Market Capitalization of $199.38 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $199.38 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 470,492,106 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

