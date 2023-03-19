Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,816. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

