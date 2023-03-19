Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.
