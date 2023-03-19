iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.42 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00005776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $131.70 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.60194113 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,911,245.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

