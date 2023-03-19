Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $3,605,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.8 %

BJAN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,502 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

