Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $80,030.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day moving average of $181.74. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

