Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.82.

Insulet Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $309.09 on Thursday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.57 and a 200-day moving average of $278.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5,151.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

