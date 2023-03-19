Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.