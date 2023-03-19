Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

