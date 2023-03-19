Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.4 %

IPAR traded down $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.94. The company had a trading volume of 286,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,415. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $141.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,141 shares of company stock worth $5,682,550. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

