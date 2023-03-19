International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 37,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 80,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average is $135.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.