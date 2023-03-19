International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

