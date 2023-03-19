International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $36,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,911,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,937,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.76. 4,735,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,326. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

