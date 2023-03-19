Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $413.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.58 and its 200 day moving average is $404.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

