Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $305.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.12 and a 200-day moving average of $284.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.