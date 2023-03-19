Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.69.

INVH opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after acquiring an additional 881,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

