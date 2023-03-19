IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $34,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after buying an additional 1,257,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after buying an additional 355,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.81.

NYSE IQV traded down $5.54 on Friday, reaching $190.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

