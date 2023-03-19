Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.95.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $378,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $378,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,266,049.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,900. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,901,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.