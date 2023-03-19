iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Increased by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.48.

