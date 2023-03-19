iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,594 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $50.60 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
