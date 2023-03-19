iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,816 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

