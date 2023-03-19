iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
