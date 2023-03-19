iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,244. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80.

