iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 425.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $408.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

