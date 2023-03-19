iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

