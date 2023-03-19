iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

