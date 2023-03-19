iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

