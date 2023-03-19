iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

