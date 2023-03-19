iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 4.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $215.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.47.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

