Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,995,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 543,878 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 5.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $42,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 2.9 %

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 40,849,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,406,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

About Itaú Unibanco

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

