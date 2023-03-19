ITT (NYSE:ITT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $79.21 on Thursday. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

