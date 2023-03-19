Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $21.43 Average PT from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.
JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance
Shares of JHG opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $36.27.
Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 137.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
