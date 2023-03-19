Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jasper Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A -$37.69 million -1.82 Jasper Therapeutics Competitors $770.45 million $115.35 million -2.59

Jasper Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics. Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jasper Therapeutics Competitors 983 3979 10993 170 2.64

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.21, suggesting a potential upside of 232.22%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 84.44%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -91.86% -74.82% Jasper Therapeutics Competitors -5,079.49% -118.94% -38.49%

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

