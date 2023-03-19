Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of JEF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.03. 15,768,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,773. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.