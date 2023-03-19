Jefferies Financial Group Raises Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $11.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Price Performance

SRAD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportradar Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,279 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.