Jenkins Wealth Acquires Shares of 18,253 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,253 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. BHP Group makes up about 0.5% of Jenkins Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE BHP opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

