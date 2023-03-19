Jenkins Wealth Buys Shares of 1,800 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $184.85 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

