Jenkins Wealth Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $180.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

