Jenkins Wealth Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Himax Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.10. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.