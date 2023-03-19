Jenkins Wealth Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.10. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

