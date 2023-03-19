Jet Protocol (JET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $146,232.91

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.87 million and $146,232.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025371 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019692 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00204199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,959.79 or 1.00012013 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01117902 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,173.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.